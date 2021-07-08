Fatal Clarksburg shooting ruled as accidental according to criminal complaint filed by police

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A shooting in Clarksburg that led to one man’s death has been ruled as accidental, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department.

On July 7, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to a residence on North 1st Street in Clarksburg about a shooting incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers’ arrival, Marcus Barnett, 40, of Clarksburg, was shot by Brandon Butler, 34, of Clarksburg, and Barnett “died from his injuries,” officers said.

Brandon Butler

After officers made contact with Butler, he “provided a statement of admission to carrying a black and purple .380 caliber pistol concealed in his pants pocket,” according to the complaint.

Butler then told officers that “he removed the pistol from his pants pocket and was going to secure it while inside the house,” however, Butler said that Barnett “asked him to see the firearm,” officers said.

When Butler “went to hand the firearm to [Barnett], his finger was on the trigger and he accidentally fired the firearm one time and the round struck [Barnett],” according to the complaint.

Due to a previous felony conviction from 2015 for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Butler is prohibited from possessing a firearm, officers said.

Butler has been charged with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.