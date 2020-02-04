Fayette County man admits to role in heroin distribution in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fayette County man has admitted to heroin distribution in Harrison County.

Keith Ross, 45, of Oak Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin. Ross admitted to working with another person to distribute heroin in March 2019 in Harrison County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Ross faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The West Virginia State Police investigated.