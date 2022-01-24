Fayette County man facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing step-father over cigarettes

VICTOR, W.Va. (WVNS) — According to information provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Victor man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

During the nighttime hours of January 23, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a domestic incident by staff at the Plateau Medical Center. Deputies said the incident happened in the area of Saturday Road in Victor, West Virginia. Once at the hospital, deputies spoke with the victim who reportedly said he and his step-son, Nathan Steele, 25, got into a fight over cigarettes before Steele pulled out a knife and stabbed him. After gathering further statements, deputies went to the home where the fight happened and arrested Nathan Steele.

Nathan I. Steele, 25 of Victor, is charged with felony Malicious Wounding, Brandishing and Domestic Battery. He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail while he awaits court proceedings.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.