Fayette County man gets 6+ year sentence for selling heroin in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Fayette County man, Thursday, to more than six years(77 months) in federal prison for heroin distribution, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Darrell Reese, 44 of Robson, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Reese admitted to working with another to distribute heroin in March 2019 in Harrison County.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Reese is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

