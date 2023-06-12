PITTSBURGH, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia man is the first person to be put on the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ (FBI) new Regional Fugitive Program.

The FBI is offering $15,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, who was indicted in 2021 for trafficking drugs as part of an operation across West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and the Dominican Republic, according to the an FBI release.

Samuel Rose (Courtesy: FBI)

The operation, which was led by Rose and 33 other people, was a “sophisticated operation” where a business acted as a front and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars, the release said.

The FBI said that $471,000 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine hydrochloride were transported from Hagerstown, Maryland to locations in Berkeley County, West Virginia from August 2020 to June 2021 as part of the operation.

Rose is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said, and is known to frequent the Washington, D.C., Hagerstown, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Newark, NJ and Richmond, VA areas. He is described as a Black man standing between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall and weighing between 165 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@FBI.gov.