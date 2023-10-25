CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other agencies are offering rewards for information that leads to the capture of four escaped inmates, at least one of whom has ties to West Virginia.

The FBI said that the inmates escaped from the Bibb County Jail in Georgia during the week of Oct. 22, 2023.

According to the FBI, the escaped are:

Johnifer Barnwell, 37, who has ties to West Virginia, convicted on federal drug trafficking charges and awaiting sentencing, reward of $10,000 from the FBI, $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service, $5,000 from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and $2,000 from CrimeStoppers

Joey Fournier, 52, who is charged with murder, reward of up to $5,000 from the FBI, $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service, $5,000 from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and $2,000 from CrimeStoppers

Chavis Stokes, 29, who faces drug charges, reward of up to $5,000 from the FBI, $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service, $5,000 from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and $2,000 from CrimeStoppers

Marc Anderson, 25, who was jailed for aggravated assault, reward of up to $5,000 from the FBI, $5,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service, $5,000 from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and $2,000 from CrimeStoppers

Johnifer Barnwell (top left), Joey Fournier (top right), Chavis Stokes (bottom left) and Marc Anderson (bottom right) Credit: FBI

Anyone with information can call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or submit a tip to the FBI online.