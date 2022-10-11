PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a “large operation” in north Philippi Tuesday morning, the Philippi Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.

The department did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation but did say that any danger to the public has been contained and that the operation was successful.

West Virginia State Police confirmed to 12 News that its troopers were there assisting in serving a search warrant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation told 12 News that it was assisting the Philippi Police Department, which is heading the investigation, so it could not share any more information about the operation.

12 News reached out to the Philippi Police Department and Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office and was told they had no information to share at this time. 12 News left a message with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and has not yet heard back.

12 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they come.