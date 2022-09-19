CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An FBI police officer has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer.
According to Magistrate Court of Harrison County records, 52-year-old Dale Edward Cheuvront was arrested on or about Aug. 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge on Friday, Sept. 16 and was released on $10,000 bond.
12 News reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for comment and was sent the following response:
We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee. The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI’s Inspection Division. We cannot comment further on an ongoing personnel matter.Federal Bureau of Investigation