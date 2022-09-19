CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An FBI police officer has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer.

According to Magistrate Court of Harrison County records, 52-year-old Dale Edward Cheuvront was arrested on or about Aug. 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge on Friday, Sept. 16 and was released on $10,000 bond.

12 News reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for comment and was sent the following response: