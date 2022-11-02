BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Hazelton inmate has been charged with 11 counts of making threats after he allegedly threatened a person by email and phone from inside the prison.

It happened in September and October of 2022 in Preston County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Michael Carter, 37, was indicted on 11 counts of transmitting threatening communication in interstate commerce on Tuesday.

If convicted, Carter faces up to five years of incarceration for each count—which would be up to 55 years in prison—and a fine of $250,000 for each count—or up to $2.75 million.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case and the Bureau of Prisons, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Oxon Hill Division IV Investigations investigated.