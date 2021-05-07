FCI Hazelton inmate gets time added to sentence for assault on officer & drug possession

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An inmate at the Federal Correction Institution Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, was sentenced Friday to an additional two and a half years behind bars after admitting to assault and contraband charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Dell Dingle, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object (Narcotic).” Dingle admitted to attacking a federal correctional officer during the officer’s workday in May 2019. Dingle also admitted to having suboxone inside the prison in October 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons investigated the case.

Dingle was serving time at FCI Hazelton on a cocaine distribution and firearm possession conviction following an armed robbery in Baltimore in 2015.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over Friday’s sentencing.