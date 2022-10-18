CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton inmate was sentenced Monday for his role in a scheme to smuggle tobacco products into the prison.

Jarrail Smith, 30, was sentenced to spend an additional four years and nine months in prison for bribery for conspiring with a correctional officer to smuggle the tobacco, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Smith pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery of public officials and one count of bribery of a public official.

Through a third party, Smith used CashApp to send money to then-correctional officer Eli Villers, who in turn smuggled the tobacco products into the prison.

Villers pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme, but he has not yet been sentenced. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted Smith’s case on behalf of the government, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated and Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.