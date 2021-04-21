Federal crackdown on Morgantown drug ring continues: 1 member sentenced, 1 pleads guilty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced one of the members of a Morgantown drug ring to 15 months in federal prison, Wednesday, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Candice Adams

Candice Adams, 31 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility” in November 2020. Adams admitted to using a phone to distribute drugs in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Adams is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Also Wednesday, Lance Smith, 47 of Confluence, Pa., admitted to his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy, while appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Bernard announced.

Lance Smith

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine Base.” Smith admitted to working with others to distribute heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” from March 2018 to September 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Smith faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000,000. He will remain in the Central Regional Jail pending his federal sentence.

The pair were just two of the 17 people indicted, in September 2020, for their roles in the drug ring.

Co-defendant Jeremy Hamlin, 41 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Larry Heaster, 55 of Morgantown, was sentenced to probation last week.

Daniel McClung, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty last week.

Kyle Martin, 33 of Morgantown, received his sentence last month.

Daniel Meadows, 49 of Morgantown, and Donald Smith, 41 of Oakland, Maryland both pleaded guilty back in October 2020.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.