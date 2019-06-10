Federal grand jury indicts 11 accused of distributing meth in Gilmer County

Crime

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury, sitting in Clarksburg, has indicted 11 people of meth charges surrounding drug distribution in Gilmer County, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

The indictments allege a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, sometimes near Glenville State College, in Gilmer County and elsewhere, from the July to November 2018.

Those charged are:

·         Cory Davonta Smith, Jr., 26 of Barberton, Ohio

·         Michael Anthony Hill, Jr., 24 of Columbus, Ohio

·         Waitman Larry Frederick, 41 of Glenville

·         Tressie Lenee Payne, 23 of Normantown

·         Jeremiah Lee Carr, 31 of Glenville

·         Brandi Dawn Singleton, 41 of Burnsville

·         Chet Atkins Massey, 50 of Sand Fork

·         Jerry Lee Boyers, 41 of Glenville

·         Joseph Lee Frederick, 35 of Duck

·         Kisha Starr Riggs, 31 of Glenville

·         Duncan Currie Canter, 24 of Burnsville

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

