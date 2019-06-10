Federal grand jury indicts 11 accused of distributing meth in Gilmer County

WEST UNION, W.Va. - A Harrison County man was arrested in West Union on a drug charge after troopers were called in to investigate a report of suspicious vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, June 12 troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle occupied by three males driving back and forth on New York Avenue in West Union, according to the complaint. Troopers said they located the vehicle on Smithton Road crossing a bridge.