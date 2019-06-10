Federal grand jury indicts 11 accused of distributing meth in Gilmer County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury, sitting in Clarksburg, has indicted 11 people of meth charges surrounding drug distribution in Gilmer County, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.
The indictments allege a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, sometimes near Glenville State College, in Gilmer County and elsewhere, from the July to November 2018.
Those charged are:
· Cory Davonta Smith, Jr., 26 of Barberton, Ohio
· Michael Anthony Hill, Jr., 24 of Columbus, Ohio
· Waitman Larry Frederick, 41 of Glenville
· Tressie Lenee Payne, 23 of Normantown
· Jeremiah Lee Carr, 31 of Glenville
· Brandi Dawn Singleton, 41 of Burnsville
· Chet Atkins Massey, 50 of Sand Fork
· Jerry Lee Boyers, 41 of Glenville
· Joseph Lee Frederick, 35 of Duck
· Kisha Starr Riggs, 31 of Glenville
· Duncan Currie Canter, 24 of Burnsville
The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.