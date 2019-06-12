Federal grand jury indicts 6 people on charges related to drug distribution in Monongalia County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A federal grand jury, sitting in Clarksburg, has indicted six people on drug distribution charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

The indictments allege that the six men and women conspired to distribute heroin and cocaine, sometimes near West Virginia University, in Monongalia County from the fall of 2017 to May 2019.

Those indicted are:

· Anthony Foy, also known as “Duke,” 41 of Detroit

· Jerel Seahorn, also known as “L,” 33 of Detroit

· Ronald Bowser, 37 of Morgantown

· Gerald Kyler, also known as “Dave,” 37 of Eastpointe, Michigan

· Teisha Primm, 30 of Morgantown

· Andrew Parker, 29 of Mannington

Seahorn is being held in the Central Regional Jail.

Jerel Seahorn

None of the other five are currently listed in the West Virginia Regional Jails system.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

