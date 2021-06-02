Federal prosecution of Detroit-to- Morgantown drug ring comes to an end with 16 guilty pleas, 1 acquittal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In September 2020, 17 people from the Detroit and Morgantown areas were indicted on federal drug charges for distributing various drugs in the Morgantown area.

Of the 17 suspects indicted, 16 have now pleaded guilty, while one man was found not guilty at the end of a recent trial. Four of the sixteen people who pleaded guilty have been sentenced, two of them to prison and the other two to probation.

Pleaded Guilty(awaiting sentencing):

Tyron Adams

Kyle Martin

Kenneth Burns

Andrew Benson

Lance Smith

Candice Adams

Pleaded Guilty & Sentenced:

Kyle Martin of Morgantown(50 months in prison)

Candis Sanders of Morgantown(two years of probation)

Candice Adams of Morgantown(15 months in prison)

Larry Bruce Heaster of Morgantown(one year of probation)

At a trial in late May, Willie Clark of Warren, Michigan, was found not guilty of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Clark was released after the trial.