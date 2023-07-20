CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia State Police Investigation is now a federal investigation, Gov. Jim Justice’s administration announced during a media briefing.

West Virginia State Police said the hidden camera at the Police Academy is currently a subject of federal and internal investigations. Both of them are in action and active, according to State Police.

State Police said the protective order has been lifted by a female trooper that had a Domestic Violence Protention Order on file which was removed at her request.

The state charges in strangulation for domestic battery on the accused Trooper is in the hands of the Richie County Prosecutor, which they would have to comment on according to state police.

The alleged rapes are currently under investigation by federal and civil litigation, according to State Police.

The West Virginia State Police Academy is in the process of replacing the camera system with 60 top-of-the-line cameras on the compound and all the common areas.

It was also announced there have been staffing changes at The Academy with curriculum adjustments to provide a better educational environment and retention of knowledge.

The Academy has also upgraded the female barracks in-house with in-house female staff members.

In the last 121 days, the state police said there have been some accountability changes.

The State Police said they have separated the employment with four troopers that were failing to meet the standard of the expectations of the State Police.

Changes also include daily activity reports on hours worked and approved. The first-line supervisor has to approve any hours worked. No matter the rank the next line supervisor has to approve.

Also, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be teaching the State Police a Civil Rights class.

Attorney Teresa Toriseva said she is part of a coalition of lawyers representing more than 70 women, including minors who participated in a junior program at the academy.

According to a letter sent by Cpl. Joseph Comer, a member of the WV State Police, to state lawmakers, Governor Jim Justice, and the office of the Attorney General on February 16, a hidden camera or cameras were placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy. Toriseva says her clients and other female Junior Trooper program attendees accessed and used the female locker room at the Academy during the time the anonymous letter states the cameras were in use. Toriseva also said the taping of the females in the Academy did not end until 2020, the same time the Junior Trooper Program was discontinued.

On March 20, West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned from his position and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice appointed Jack Chambers to the position.

The governor calls these allegations a violation of women’s rights, saying a women’s locker room should be considered a “safe place,” and urged Chambers to get to the bottom of the situation.

”We don’t need to turn our back on the whole because the bad actors are the few. We need to do our job to develop a real confidence that the people are satisfied that we did our job. But we don’t ever need to forget who brought us to the dance too and I say that in slang, but we owe a lot of gratitude to our state police,” Governor Justice told 12 News’ Wheeling affiliate, 7News.

According to Toriseva, the women say they have suffered anxiety, humiliation, annoyance, inconvenience, invasion of privacy, emotional distress, pain, suffering, mental anguish, loss of ability to enjoy life and other damages.