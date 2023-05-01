CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after Greater Harrison Drug Task Force members found fentanyl at a residence that is within 1,000 feet of a childcare facility.

On April 28, members of the task force executed a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Byrd Lane in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Task force members stated that the residence was within 1,000 feet of a childcare location and that Gloria Martin, 51; and Walter Tinker, 64, both of Clarksburg, were present at that time.

Walter Tinker Gloria Martin

During the search, task force members located 6 grams “of a gray powdery substance,” 50 “glassine bags containing a gray powdery substance,” a set of digital scales and $415 in U.S. currency; the substances were tested and were “chemically consistent with fentanyl,” according to the complaint.

After being read his Miranda rights, Tinker told task force members “that he and Martin sold fentanyl to people they knew in the area of Clarksburg,” task force members said.

Martin and Tinker have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.