Fire Marshals charge Morgantown man with arson for fire in Sunnyside

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Image

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fire Marshals from the Morgantown Fire Department have arrested a man accused of setting multiple dumpsters, couches and mattresses on fire in the Sunnyside area of Morgantown.

A release from the fire department stated that Brenden-Tyler Griffith Solomon, 22, of Morgantown has been charged with third degree arson and destruction of property for a large fire that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on May 25.

Fire marshals said that the fire was located near 400 Beverly Avenue in Sunnyside and included two overflowing commercial dumpsters, three couches, three mattresses and discarded construction debris. Officers from the Morgantown Police Department were the first to arrive on scene and evacuated two adjacent buildings, according to the release. Firefighters then arrived and were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes, the release stated.

Fire marshals said that the fire caused estimated property damages of $9,479 to Comcast Cable distribution lines, City of Morgantown streetscape and a deck railing at 400 Beverly Avenue. Morgantown Police also assisted in the investigation, according to the release.

Any person with additional information about this incident is being asked to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at 304-225-3586.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories