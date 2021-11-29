Florida man allegedly fired gun during dispute in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Florida man has been charged after allegedly firing a weapon during a dispute in Barbour County.

Mark Peace

On Nov. 28, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a residence in Philippi for a call of shots fired, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that Mark Peace, 25, of Minneola, Florida, had “discharged a firearm multiple times during a verbal altercation,” officers said.

Witnesses on scene stated that Peace did fire the weapon at a residence with five individuals inside “while in close proximity,” according to the complaint.

Peace has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

