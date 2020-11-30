Florida man charged after brandishing weapon and threatening deputies in Morgantown, deputies say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Florida man has been charged after brandishing a weapon and threatening deputies in Morgantown, deputies said.

On Nov. 28, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on Sellaro Drive in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

Sheldon Uzochukwu

While en route to the residence, deputies were informed that a male, identified as Sheldon Uzochukwu, 23, of Casselberry, Florida, was “causing the disturbance” … “and wielding a knife,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were advised Uzochukwu “was wielding a machete” and when deputies exited their cruiser, they drew a weapon and advised Uzochukwu “to drop the weapon,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Uzochukwu began “acting completely unhinged and in a rage began yelling that he would kill [deputies],” then another individual on scene began to restrain Uzochukwu, but he “broke away,” and threw what deputies believed to be a machete, deputies said.

When deputies observed what was believed to be a machete, they discovered that it was “a dark piece of wood shaped like a blade,” and once Uzochukwu was disarmed, deputies took him into custody, according to the complaint.

While attempting to place Uzochukwu into custody, deputies said that he “continued to resist and make threats to kill [troopers],” at which point troopers with the West Virginia State Police assisted deputies with retraining Uzochukwu, deputies said.

During that time, Uzochukwu “attempted to bite another deputy,” and once Uzochukwu was placed into deputies’ cruiser, he “began spitting on [deputies] and assured [deputies] that he would find out who [they were] and kill [them] once he got out,” according to the complaint.

Uzochukwu also told deputies that “he would kill [their] children as well,” and once Uzochukwu was secured in the cruiser, he unfastened his seatbelt and “proceeded to kick the bars and glass of [deputies’] cruiser’s window,” deputies said.

Deputies then opened the cruiser’s door, at which point Uzochukwu “began to make an aggressive motion towards [deputies], at which time” deputies sprayed him with pepper spray; Uzochukwu then “thrashed around in the interior of [the] vehicle causing further damage to the cruiser,” according to the complaint.

After Uzochukwu was decontaminated by EMS and transported to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, witnesses told deputies that Uzochukwu had “attempted to force his way into the house with a knife,” and that Uzochukwu “damaged multiple pieces of property during his violent escapade,” deputies said.

Uzochukwu has been charged with burglary and terroristic threats. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.