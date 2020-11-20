Florida man charged after officers find 2 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during traffic stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Florida man has been charged after officers said they found 2 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On Nov. 19, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the are of Virginia Avenue in Bridgeport when they observed a white Toyota Camry with an Ohio registration traveling left of the center line multiple times, according to a criminal complaint.

Delyn Latnie

Officers then initiated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop of the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Delyn Latnie, 29, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and informed him for the reason for the traffic stop, officers said.

Latnie then provided officers with his license and information on the vehicle, which was a rental, and during that time, officers “could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

At that point, officers asked Latnie if “there was anything in the vehicle [officers] needed to know about,” to which Latnie replied that there was not; a K9 unit then arrived on scene and indicated for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, officers said.

Officers then removed Latnie from from the vehicle and performed a search, during which time, officers found “a pillow containing two vacuum sealed bags containing approximately 2 pounds of marijuana,” according to the complaint.

There was also a “large amount” of cash on Latnie’s person, officers said.

Latnie has been charged with possession with intent. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.