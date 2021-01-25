Florida man charged after series of controlled buys in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Florida man has been charged after a series of controlled buys over a period of several months in Monongalia County.

On Feb. 21, 2020, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force conducted a controlled purchase while acting in an undercover capacity, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Teeters

The undercover individual purchased 3.9 grams of a substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine from Charles Teeters, 40, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, using $200 of “copied task force funds,” officers said.

On Feb. 26, the undercover individual contacted Teeters to purchase a ‘ball’ of methamphetamine for another $200 of “copied task force funds,” and on that same date, the undercover individual met with Teeters who sold him 3.7 grams of a substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

On Mar. 6, the undercover individual again requested to purchase methamphetamine from Teeters, and again provided Teeters with $200 of “copy task force funds,” and was given 3.85 grams of a substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, officers said.

On Nov. 9, the undercover individual contacted Teeters once more in order to purchase methamphetamine; when the individual met with Teeters, Teeters “attempted to contact an unknown individual to fulfill [the] order,” according to the complaint.

After several unsuccessful attempts to reach the unknown individual, Teeters told the undercover individual that “he would ‘owe’ for the rest” at which point Teeters provided the undercover individual with 1.36 grams of a substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as 1.29 grams of a substance presumed to be marijuana for the sum of $160 in “copied task force funds,” officers said.

Teeters has been charged with four counts of deliver of a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.