CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Florida man is facing charges of wanton endangerment and possession with intent after police say he fired at least six shots at another man at the Days Inn in Clarksburg on Saturday.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at the hotel. They were told that the suspect fled the area in a white truck, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators at the scene say they found two bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle and four bullet holes in the wall of the Days Inn. One of the rounds traveled through the wall and into one of the hotel rooms, which was rented out but unoccupied at the time, the complaint said. No injuries were reported.

Caine Vanhorn

It was a Bridgeport Police officer who saw a truck matching the description and initiated a stop. The driver, identified as Caine Vanhorn, 37, of Lake Wales, Florida, threw something out of the window before stopping in a nearby parking lot.

An unloaded 9mm handgun dropped out of the vehicle after he stopped, according to the complaint. The officer used K-9 Ion to perform a free-air sniff of the truck, and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A marijuana joint was found in the center console and the item that had been thrown from the vehicle earlier was located. It was a black bag with a plastic baggie inside, which had a crystal-like substance inside.

It later tested positive for methamphetamine, and weighed approximately 11 grams, according to the complaint.

Investigators say that the victim was a subordinate employee of Vanhorn’s and that Vanhorn admitted to firing the shots at him, claiming that the man had hit him in the face.

Vanhorn is charged with six counts of wanton endangerment and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.