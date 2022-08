NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl.

A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the vehicle.

Grossman was arrested and charged with abduction. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.