MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Florida man is facing federal charges after the U.S. Department of Justice said he exploited an elderly West Virginia man with dementia, and ended up taking more than $2 million from him.

Samuel Bunner, 50, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged with wire and bank fraud, identity theft and money laundering for the crime, which happened in Jefferson County.

The DOJ said Bunner befriended the victim while the two were working at the American Legion in Charles Town, and that eventually, Bunner began helping the victim at medical appointments and accompanying the victim to a law firm, where the man made Bunner his power of attorney, granting Bunner the ability to control his financial accounts.

Bunner is accused of selling the victim’s real estate, emptying the victim’s investment and bank accounts and opening a credit card in the victim’s name over the course of two years.

The DOJ said Bunner enriched himself, and that he and his wife purchased real estate, motor vehicles, and luxury items and took vacations.

“This is a sad story about someone who worked hard his whole life, saved his money, and then when he began to suffer from cognitive decline, had everything stolen by an opportunist,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “We will continue to do everything we can to protect older West Virginians from schemes such as this.”

Anyone who knows of an elderly person who is the victim of financial fraud can contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) or send an email to wvfraud@fbi.gov.