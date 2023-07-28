HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Florida man has been charged with manslaughter as a result of a fatal accident in Ritchie County that happened last year.

Labron West

On April 8, 2022, Labron West, 42, of Miami, Florida was driving a Freightliner semi truck when he “decided to stop at the bottom of a hill on the right side of the road” in the area past Bunnells Run Road on U.S. Rt. 50, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department.

When West “got back in his Freightliner, he drove up the hill on the side of the road gaining up speed and [West] advised” he saw a semi being driven by Stephan Tischler, deputies said.

At that point, West “pulled out into the slow lane heading east, pulling out in front of [Tischler’s vehicle], and due to Tischler having a car next to him in the fast lane, he “tried to go on the side of the road, making contact with the front driver side of his truck and back passenger side of [West’s] trailer on the edge of the road,” according to the complaint.

As a result of that collision, Tischler was killed from injuries received in the accident, officers said.

West has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.