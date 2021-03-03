Florida man pleads guilty to federal charge after stealing campers from Elkins RV dealership

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Florida man has admitted to his involvement in the theft of campers from a business in Elkins, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Taylon Garcia

Taylon Batista Garcia, 35 of Florida, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Offense against the United States.” Garcia admitted to driving a heavy-duty pickup truck into Elkins and stealing a 2020 Jayco North Point Camper valued at $96,365, from Roy’s RV Supercenter in July 2020.

State troopers caught up with Garcia and co-defendant Yankier Garcia after they towed the stolen campers through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike without paying the tolls.

The pair were indicted on the federal charges in January 2021.

Yankier Garcia

Garcia is facing up to five years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing. Yankier Garcia is also being held in the jail.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.