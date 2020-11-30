Florida man sentenced to more than 7 years for his role in Harrison County meth ring

Juwan Floyd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Florida man has received a more than seven year prison sentence for his role in a Harrison County methamphetamine distribution ring, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Juwan Floyd

Juwan Floyd, 28 of Tallahassee, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in June 2019. Floyd admitted to working with another person to distribute methamphetamine in November 2017 in Harrison County.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Floyd to 87 months in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

The investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation, Powell said.

