Florida man with Morgantown connections indicted in $5 million investment scheme

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Florida man has been indicted on federal fraud charges, for scheming West Virginians and others out of nearly $5 million, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Phillip Conley, 38 of Jacksonville, was indicted by a federal grand jury on six counts of “Mail Fraud” and one count of “Securities Fraud.” Conley is alleged to have schemed 18 individuals out of nearly $5 million from 2014 to 2019. The victims were from all over the United States, including West Virginia and Maryland, Powell said.

Conley operated a company by the name of Alpax, LLC, portraying himself as an investment advisor who lived and worked out of Morgantown and Kingwood, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. He is alleged to have developed a scheme to defraud investors by convincing the victims to give him and his companies money for him to invest for returns for the victims. The victims included churches, pastors, at least one parishioner, and his adoptive mother and step-father. He is accused of giving the victims a false sense of security by mailing them false dividend statements, claiming a positive rate of return for their investments. Conley allegedly fraudulently obtained approximately $5.2 million dollars from 18 victims, but invested little or none of that money and spent much of it on private jet flights, expensive meals, clothes, jewelry, housing and living expenses for himself, returning only about $210,000 to the victims, according to a news release from Powell’s office.

Conley faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the mail fraud charges. He faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $5 million for the securities fraud charge.

The government is also seeking the forfeiture of any property purchased from the proceeds of the crimes, including a money judgement of at least $4,990,000.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Conley in April 2020.

The FBI investigated the case.