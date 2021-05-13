Florida men sentenced to federal prison in thefts from Elkins RV dealership

ELKINS, W.Va. – Two Florida men were each sentenced Thursday for their involvement in the theft of campers from a business in Elkins, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Taylon Batista Garcia, 35, to 20 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Offense against the United States.” Garcia admitted to driving a heavy-duty pickup truck into Elkins and stealing a 2020 Jayco North Point Camper valued at $96,365, from Roy’s RV Supercenter in July 2020.

Judge Kleeh sentenced Yankier Gaston Garcia, 32, to one year and one day behind bars. He also pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Offense against the United States.” Garcia also admitted to stealing a 2021 Grand Design Reflection camper, valued at $48,895.00, from Roy’s.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

State troopers caught up with the Garcia’s after they towed the stolen campers through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike without paying the tolls.

The pair were indicted on the federal charges in January 2021.

Initially, both faced up to five years in federal prison and fines up to $250,000.

The pair remain in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.