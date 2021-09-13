Florida woman charged after allegedly stabbing victim at a Star City hotel

STAR CITY, W.Va. — A Florida woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a victim at a hotel in Star City.

Clara Earnest

On Sept. 10, officers with the Star City Police Department were dispatched to the emergency room at Mon General Hospital for a report of a stabbing which took place at the Hotel M, in Star City, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they saw that a victim had been stabbed in “the ear region of her head,” and the victim stated that the person who stabbed her “goes by the nickname of Tunchi,” who officers were able to identify as Clara Earnest, 28, of Tampa, Florida, officers said.

The victim told officers that she went to the hotel to visit Earnest, but Earnest became angry when the victim “wouldn’t take her all the way to Fairmont,” at which point Earnest used a pocket knife to attack the victim, according to the complaint.

The victim also showed officers a text message, sent to her by Earnest, which said that the next time she saw her, she was going to “beat the brakes” off of her, the complaint detailed.

Officers processed the victim’s vehicle, finding a pocket knife with dried blood and strands of her hair attached to it, they said.

Star City police officers had dealt with Earnest on “numerous occasions,” her criminal complaint said.

Earnest has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.