MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Florida woman has joined her husband in facing federal charges after an elderly West Virginia man with dementia was exploited, and ultimately had more than $2 million taken from him.

The United States Department of Justice Wednesday announced that Wendy Bunner, 47, of Spring Hill, Florida, was indicted for money laundering and lying to a federal agent after the DOJ said she aided and abetted her husband, 50-year-old Samuel Bunner.

Wendy allegedly helped Samuel obtain a $280,318.73 cashier’s check from a bank account that belonged to the victim in order to purchase a Charles Town, West Virginia property and lied to a federal agent about the sale of a condominium in Hawaii that once belonged to the victim.

In May, the DOJ said Samuel befriended the victim while the two were working at the American Legion in Charles Town, and that eventually, Bunner began helping the victim at medical appointments and accompanying the victim to a law firm, where the man made Bunner his power of attorney, granting Bunner the ability to control his financial accounts.

In a superseding indictment, the DOJ said Wendy befriended the victim as well, and after power of attorney was granted, the Bunners sold the victim’s real estate, emptied his investment accounts and opened a credit card in his name, all to enrich themselves.

Samuel was previously indicted on charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.