FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Florida woman was charged after troopers found marijuana and THC cookies while performing a traffic stop in Marion County.

Myranda Raymond

On Oct. 27, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were observing the area of I-79 in Marion County when a sedan drove by the work zone traveling at a speed above the posted 55 mile-per-hour limit, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with its driver, identified as Myranda Raymond, 30, of Jacksonville, Florida, and “immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” troopers said.

When troopers asked Raymond if she had any drugs in the vehicle, she “handed [troopers] a small ziplock bag containing what she confirmed to be marijuana,” according to the complaint.

A search of Raymond’s vehicle was then conducted which resulted in troopers locating “a small backpack containing larger amounts of what [Raymond] identified to be marijuana and THC cookies,” as well as a set of digital scales, troopers said.

Raymond has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,012 bond.