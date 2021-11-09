FOLLOW UP: Harrison County arson suspect surrenders himself

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. – The suspect in an alleged arson resulting in a fire at a home in Enterprise on Oct. 29 has surrendered himself to authorities, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Brandon Hunt

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Nov. 1 for Brandon Hunt, 36, of Enterprise; he surrendered to authorities on Nov. 9, according to a press release.

On the day of the incident, multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire which was later deemed to be arson, officials said.

Hunt has been charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of strangulation. Hunt is currently free on a $15,000 bond.

In response to the fire, the Enterprise community has come together to help the family that was affected.