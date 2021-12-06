Foot chase in Grafton ends in man’s drug charge

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Officers responded to a shots fired call in Grafton, and arrested a man on drug charges after a foot chase.

Christopher Cassell

An officer with the Grafton Police Department responded to call of shots fired in the early morning on Dec. 5, according to a criminal complaint.

When the officer arrived to 100 block of Barrett Street in Grafton, he found one woman and two men in front of 202 Barrett Street. When the officer approached, the men ran in different directions, and the women told the officer that she had heard a loud noise and saw a firework go off near the Claire Bee Memorial Bridge.

The officer investigated the bridge and found no one. She then followed up at the Circle K gas station and asked the associate if anyone had come into the store. At that time, Christopher Cassell, 38, of Grafton, came into the store; he stopped at the front door and left abruptly after he told an attendant that the cops were looking for him and saw the patrol car.

The attendant told the officer what had been said, and the officer told Cassell to stop. He “acknowledged that he had heard this officer, but refused to stop,” according to the complaint. The officer chased Cassell across the railroad tracks, through the IGA parking lot and back before he stopped at the Saint Mary Bridge, where Cassell had thrown his backpack over the hill toward the river.

After Cassell was detained, and his items were retrieved, he gave permission to search the coat. In the pocket, officers found a tie dye pouch containing “two small baggies containing a clear, crystal-like substance,” which tested positive for meth.

After taking Cassell into custody, officers also searched the backpack and found the following:

9 used syringes

26 unused small yellow baggies

a used clear baggy

set of digital scales with a camo ‘Backwoods’ label

black and pink zipper pouch containing a clear plastic baggy with “a large amount of granular white substance” which tested positive for cocaine

glass jar containing small blue pills with ‘Watson 795’ imprint

$1,104 in cash

Cassell has been charge with possession with intent to distribute. He is being held in Tygarts Valley Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.