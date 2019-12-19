Former Casa D’Amici employee charged with sexual assault from 2016 incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former Casa D’Amici employee has been charged with sexual assault after DNA test results from 2016 confirm his involvement.

On May 14, 2016, officers with the Morgantown Police Department took a report of a sexual assault from a victim who was at Casa D’Amici’s Restaurant when she passed out in a booth, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told officers that she was offered a ride home by a male, later identified as Cesar Felix, 26, of Morgantown, and she agreed to let him take her home, officers said.

However, the two ended up in a gravel parking lot at which point the Felix asked her to come inside his house, according to the complaint, but the victim told him no, at which point Felix opened the victim’s door and tried to force her out.

The victim prevented Felix from forcing her out of the car, and Felix then held the victim down in the passenger seat of the vehicle and began to pull the victim’s pants and underwear off, officers said.

While being held down by Felix, the victim continued to fight back and scream loudly until Felix stopped and left the area, according to the complaint. The victim later went back to Casa D’Amici and asked to see the video, at which point she was told that Felix was an employee of the restaurant, officers said.

Officers later identified Felix and called him to come in for an interview, but he said that “he remember[ed] seeing the victim outside when he left to move his vehicle from the back of the lot,” but that “he never gave her a ride and never had sex with her,” according to the complaint.

Felix willingly gave a DNA sample to officers, and it was sent along with the victim’s sex crimes kit to the West Virginia State Police Lab, officers said. On Oct. 21, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received a DNA report dated for Nov. 11, 2018, wherein it stated that the DNA sample from Felix matched the male DNA from the sex crimes kit, according to the complaint.

Felix is charged with second-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.