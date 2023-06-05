CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former City of Clarksburg employee was sentenced to home confinement after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $85,000 from the city.

According to a press release from the office of State Auditor John B. McCuskey, Suzette Wagner must also pay the City of Clarksburg $85,348 in restitution within five days of her sentencing, and $39,607 in restitution to the State Auditor’s Office for the expenses and time spent investigating the case over the next four years. She received 1 to 10 years home confinement.

Wagner worked for the city for 28 years as the Chief Tax and Fee Collector before retiring in 2019, according to the release. An investigation into the missing funds began shortly after her retirement, the auditor’s office said.

Investigators found that the money was embezzled between December 2017 and Wagner’s retirement in December 2019.

Wagner admitted in court that she would adjust accounts to cover the money she was stealing and used the money to pay bills, the release said.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit assisted Harrison County Sheriff’s detectives with the investigation.

The State Auditor’s Office encourages anyone who knows of any fraud against the state, county or local government to call 833-WV-FRAUD (833-983-7283), file an anonymous online report or e-mail wvfraud@wvsao.gov.