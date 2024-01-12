WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Doddridge County Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Menendez, who is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old, took the stand for more than two hours during his trial on Friday.

Andrew Menendez during his sexual abuse trial on Jan. 10, 2024 (WBOY image)

A number of witnesses, including the alleged victim and law enforcement members who were involved in the case, have been called over the court of the three-day trial, but on Friday, Menendez took the stand himself. After more than two hours, during which Menendez testified about his sexual history, the defense rested.

During his testimony, Menendez was asked if he did the things he is accused of—which includes soliciting a minor via computer, sexual abuse by a person of trust, and sexual abuse in the third degree—to which he replied, “absolutely not.”

The victim’s sister was called as a rebuttal witness and claimed that she had seen the Snapchat message that allegedly solicited the incident in October 2020; the evidence of the solicitation has been absent throughout the trial and even led to a motion to drop the solicitation charge on Thursday.

The sister also testified that she had provided Facebook messages between Menendez and the victim, but because the messages were not introduced into evidence, the defense called for a mistrial; the motion for a mistrial was denied.

As of Friday afternoon, the jury is reviewing the case.

If found guilty of all charges, Menendez would face 10-20 years for the sexual abuse by parent or guardian charge, 2-10 years for the soliciting a minor via computer charge, and 1-5 years for the third-degree sexual abuse charge.

This story will be updated when the jury comes to a verdict.