Former Doddridge County Prosecutor’s Office secretary charged with intimidation of a witness

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A former secretary to the Doddridge County Prosecutor’s Office has been charged with intimidation of a witness.

On Dec. 4, 2020, officers with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department placed a man into custody on an outstanding warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies pulled the man’s phone records from calls he placed while being held in the North Central Regional Jail and found that he had placed “200-300 calls” to Elizabeth Donley, 40, of West Union, deputies said.

While reviewing the calls, deputies learned that “a large amount of the calls” were of the two “discussing ways to get the charges dropped,” on the man, according to the complaint.

During that time, deputies also “noticed that Donley and [the male] had been comspiring to force [the male’s] victim’s son” into retracting his statement or else they “would place some type of audio recording” they had of him, deputies said.

The male also gave Donley access to his Facebook account “to make contact with an individual or two” and then delete the account, according to the complaint.

Upon receiving access to the Facebook accounts, deputies learned that Donley and the male’s victim’s son “had multiple Facebook messenger conversations,” wherein she was “trying to find out what it would take to persuade him to recant his original statement,” and that Donley offered to “provid[e] him with drugs,” deputies said.

A special prosecutor had to be appointed due to Donley formerly being employed as the secretary to the current Doddridge County Prosecuting Attorney, according to the complaint.

Donley has been charged with intimidation or retaliation against witnesses and conspiracy to commit a felony.