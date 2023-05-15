CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A former FBI Police officer learned his fate in a Harrison County courtroom Monday.

Dale Cheuvront, 52, was sentenced on a charge of soliciting a minor via computer from an incident in 2022 before Harrison County Circuit Judge Christopher McCarthy.

During the sentencing, Cheuvront’s counsel requested an alternative sentencing, claiming that he is “low risk” and due to his former career in the FBI. With that request, the defense requested any sentence other than incarceration for the crime.

Cheuvront apologized for his actions, claiming that he was “a lonely man,” and knew that “he was wrong communicating” with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. He also stated that he has lost his career and family members over this charge, and he also “guarantees the court it will never happen again.”

Dale Cheuvront

At that point, McCarthy stated the charge of soliciting a minor via computer carries a sentence of 2-10 years, a fine of $2,000 as well as court costs, registration as a sex offender for life and a supervised release of 25 years.

However, the court considered alternative charges, due to the fact that Cheuvront has no previous criminal record and never made an attempt to meet the individual he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

For this reason, the court sentenced Cheuvront to six months of home incarceration followed by four years of supervised probation. Cheuvront must also complete 50 hours of community service.