CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, has admitted to bribery charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Eli Villers, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.” Villers was employed by FCI Hazleton as a correctional officer during the time of the crime, from September 2018 to February 2019. Villers conspired with an inmate to smuggle in tobacco products on multiple occasions, Ihlenfeld said. In exchange for the tobacco products, Villers would get money through CashApp, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Villers faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated the case against Villers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.