Former FCI Hazelton employee avoids prison time on abusive sexual contact with an inmate charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a former correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton to three years of probation for having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced Monday.

Heather Obrad, 27 of Granville, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, a former secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.

Obrad was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500. She initially faced up to two years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

The Office of Inspector General investigated the case.