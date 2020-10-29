Former FCI Hazelton inmate sentenced for manslaughter in stabbing death of other inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, – A former inmate at FCI Hazelton in Bruceton Mills has been sentenced to more than six years of incarceration for the stabbing death of another inmate at the prison.

James Odeneal, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to six years and eight months (80 total months) of incarceration for manslaughter in the death of an inmate at FCI Hazelton, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced in a release.

The release stated that Odeneal pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in June 2020. Odeneal admitted to stabbing another inmate. killing him, in August 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Odeneal is currently serving time in another federal prison for kidnapping from a 2012 incident in North Dakota. The release stated that Odeneal was sentenced to 12 years (144 months) in 2013 for that crime. The sentence imposed on Thursday of 80 months will run consecutively to any previous sentence, according to the release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons and the FBI investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.