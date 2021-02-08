Former FCI Hazelton officer reaches plea deal on sex abuse of an inmate charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former correctional officer at the Secure Female Facility at Hazelton, who was charged with sexual abuse of an inmate, has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Scott Born, 33 of Bruceton Mills, was charged in late 2020, accused of having a female inmate perform oral sex on him between September 2018 and January 2019.

Born agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a recommendation from U.S. Attorneys that he receive a three-level reduction in his sentence. You can read the full plea agreement here.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi recommended that U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh approve the plea deal and ordered that Born be released pending the outcome of the case.

The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

