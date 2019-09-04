Former Harrison County deputy indicted on 4 federal drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former Harrison County deputy who was found guilty on 18 charges after falsifying documents during his time with the SCAD Unit has been indicted on federal drug charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Rock, 41, of Clarksburg, was indicted on four counts of distribution of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Rock is accused of paying criminal informants with heroin while he was working with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office’s Street Crimes and Drugs Unit in 2016.

Rock faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each federal count he is facing, according to the release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar on behalf of the government. The FBI and West Virginia State Police investigated.

Rock was on trial in August, where he faced 27 counts of falsifying documents and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. After a three-day trial, the jury found Rock guilty on 17 counts of falsifying documents and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Rock’s sentencing has been scheduled for October 16.