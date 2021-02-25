Former Harrison County magistrate pleads guilty to felony charge of embezzling from Clarksburg school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former Harrison County magistrate has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of embezzlement from a school in Clarksburg.

On Feb. 19, Tammy Marple pleaded to the charge of felony embezzlement before Marion County Circuit Judge Patrick Wilson, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer.

Prior to the sentencing, Harrison County court members asked to disqualify themselves and move the court proceedings to Marion County due to conflicts of interest, as Marple held a position in Harrison County’s Magistrate Court prior to being charged, according to Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman.

After pleading to the felony charge of embezzlement, Marple was given a 3-year deferred adjudication, which is similar to probation, and was set with the standard terms and conditions of probation, Freeman said.

In that 3 year period, Marple will be under the supervision of Marion County Adult Probation Officers despite her residence being in Harrison County to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As a part of Marple’s deferred adjudication she is required to pay back the embezzled amount of $22,168.91 to Emmanuel Christian School, as well as an additional $5,000, which was paid out by the church’s mutual insurance fund to pay for damages from Marple’s embezzlement, Freeman said.

Marple is to pay $755 each month, and, once she completes the payments and her 3 year deferred adjudication, the felony charge of embezzlement will be lowered to a misdemeanor, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Depite the charge being lowered to a misdemeanor, Marple would be unable to hold public office as a result; if Marple fails to keep to the terms of the deferred adjudication, Marple will go back to court, Freeman said.