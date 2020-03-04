Former Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple charged with embezzlement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Former Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple has been charged with nine counts of embezzlement.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, during an investigation, a trooper discovered that Marple used her position as treasurer at Emmanuel Christian School to convert school monies to her own use.

No further details on the situation were provided.

Marple’s attorney, Joe Shaffer, released a statement Wednesday about the criminal proceedings against Marple.

In the statement, Shaffer said “…Marple has cooperated with this investigation from the beginning and it is her intention to remain cooperative and forthright throughout this process.”

Shaffer added that the allegations have nothing to do with Marple’s service as a magistrate.

“We look forward to working…toward a speedy resolution of this matter, again, keeping the best interests of the school and its community as paramount,” said Shaffer.