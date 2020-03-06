Former Marion County physician pleads guilty, admits to distributing drugs in exchange for sexual favors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former Marion County physician who illegally distributed narcotics to female patients in exchange for sexual favors admitted to a drug charge in federal court this week, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Eugenio Menez

The release stated that Eugenio Menez, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of medical practice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Menez admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone in September 2015 in Marion County.

The release stated that Menez was a family physician who practiced in Marion County. Menez distributed controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice by writing prescriptions for several female patients in exchange for sexual favors, according to the release. The release stated that even though the female patients had medical appointments, those visits involved sexual acts, and Menez did not conduct medical exams of those patients. The appointments would be scheduled either early in the morning at his office before his staff was present, or at his residence, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the patients believed they would have been denied their prescriptions if they did not consent to the sexual acts. The release stated the patients’ accounts were corroborated by numerous video recordings produced by Menez.

“This doctor’s actions are beyond reprehensible. His medical degree put him in a position of power and he abused it in a disgusting manner. His degree will not protect him at sentencing,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Menez has surrendered his medical license, as well as his DEA registration, which permitted him to write prescriptions, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Menez is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. However, the release also stated that under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.