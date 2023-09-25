MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two former North Elementary School employees have been indicted during the September 2023 Grand Jury session in Monongalia County.

Court records show that Christian “Chrissy” Areford and Diana Ellis have been indicted on one count each of battery of a disabled child. Ellis was arrested back in May on two counts: Assault and battery of a disabled child. Areford was directly indicted.

Areford and Ellis were also named in a lawsuit that was filed earlier this year, and which alleges a day of physical and emotional abuse that the child’s mother was not informed about by the school until months after it occurred.

12 News first reported on the incident in March 2023 after it obtained a letter from Monongalia County Schools that was sent to parents dated Feb. 14.

The investigation led to the former principal, Natalie Webb, being charged with failure to report, as well as another incident being uncovered that led to former assistant principal Carol Muniz being charged with battery.

Webb was fired in July, though her attorney told 12 News that some of the allegations against his client are false and that she plans to file a grievance with the Public Employees’ Grievance Board in protest of her termination.

Corey DeHaas was named the new principal of North Elementary School later that month.