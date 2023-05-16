MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former assistant principal of North Elementary School has been charged with battery from her role in an incident which took place in January.

Carol Muniz. WBOY image.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, on Jan. 26, “an 8-year-old juvenile […] became disruptive in a classroom.”

At that point, the school’s “Safety Care Team,” which included Carol Muniz, 58, of Westover, among its members, responded to the classroom in an attempt to move the child to another classroom, officers said.

During that time, the student “actively resisted,” and Muniz “respond[ed] to the student’s resistance by raising her hand, making a fist and striking the student in the head,” according to the complaint.

Muniz has received a misdemeanor charge of battery as a result of this incident. On Monday, Muniz turned herself in on the charge before Monongalia County Magistrate Ron Bane. She is currently released on a personal recognizance bond.

Last week, the school’s principal, Natalie Webb, was charged with failure to report, a misdemeanor, in connection to the same incident. She remained on unpaid administrative leave as of May 11.

A substitute teacher was also terminated in connection to the investigation that stemmed from the incident.

Two aides who were involved in that investigation are no longer at the school, one choosing to retire and another who chose not to return to the school following additional training sessions, according to Monongalia County Superintendent of Schools Eddie Campbell.

Should that aide wish to return to employment with Monongalia County Schools, Campbell stated that “they will be unable to return to North Elementary.”